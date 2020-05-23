The New York Knicks are in need of a point guard and LaMelo Ball is reportedly high on their draft boards thus far.

It’s still early when it comes to the 2020 NBA Draft. So much can change between now and the draft—whenever it takes place—but for now, the New York Knicks are reportedly high on LaMelo Ball.

Marc Berman of the New York Post is reporting that the Knicks have Ball ranked as the top point guard on their draft board.

Obviously, a lot can change between now and the draft, but this makes complete sense for the Knicks. Ball is widely seen as the top point guard in the 2020 draft class and he has incredible upside as a passer.

The Knicks have been searching for a long-term answer at point guard for the better part of the last 30 years. In a league that is dominated by point guards and primary ballhandlers, the Knicks could use a star of their own at the position.

As Berman notes, team president Leon Rose has experience with Ball’s outspoken father, LaVar, from when Lonzo Ball was with Creative Artists Agency. Perhaps the father will try and insert himself back into the spotlight of New York if the Knicks take LaMelo, but it seems like LaVar-mania has largely died down.

For now, we can only speculate on whether or not the Knicks will have the chance at taking Ball. The lottery has yet to take place and the Knicks are currently the sixth-worst team int he league.

They’ll need one of two things to happen if they have hopes of drafting Ball. One, they’ll need to get lucky in the lottery. Or two, they’ll need to give up draft picks to move up. It’s worth noting that the Knicks have seven first-round picks in the next four drafts.

Anything can happen, but it’s no shock to learn that the Knicks are high on Ball.