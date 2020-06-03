With the New York Mets’ St. Lucie spring training complex now reopened, Wilson Ramos is excited to get back to work.

While fans are still without a timeline for baseball’s return, they’ll at least be able to watch a few New York Mets resume their preparations for the upcoming season.

On Tuesday, the Mets officially announced the reopening of their spring training facility located in St. Lucie. Furthermore, the team is now allowing any of the players who either live or have stayed in Flordia during this pandemic to resume baseball activities at their complex.

For Wilson Ramos, the veteran catcher wasn’t wasting any time as he participated in workouts at the facility as soon as it reopened. In addition, the 32-year-old posted a pair of short videos of his workouts on Instagram, admitting that he “really missed” being able to train at the team’s complex.

Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, Ramos has been forced to train at his house in Florida and at local baseball fields as well. Luckily for fans, they’ve been able to follow along over the last few months through social media.

Last week, the Mets’ signal-caller posted a video of himself taking some batting practice at a local batting cage in Florida. With New York’s facility now reopened, the right-handed batter will be able to continue his hitting drills at a place he’s a lot more familiar with.

Despite the fact that Ramos has been forced to work from home since early March, it hasn’t prevented him from working on his fielding this spring. After receiving criticism about his defense last season, he’s looking to correct those woes in 2020.

In a clip that the Venezuela native posted in April, he’s been focusing on improving his pitch-framing skills during this work stoppage.

While Ramos’ current contract includes a $10 million club option in 2021, the Mets could buy him out for $1.5 million next winter if he struggles to make an impact this season, whenever it begins.

After producing -11 DRS, -7.6 framing grade, .129 ISO, 105 wRC+ score, and a 1.4 fWAR rating last season, the Mets will need to receive better results from their starting catcher in 2020. With the team looking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2016, they’re hoping Ramos’ offseason workouts will help him perform more effectively during his 11th season in the majors.