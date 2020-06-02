With MLB set to potentially return in the coming days, the New York Mets have reopened their Clover Park spring training facility.

The New York Mets have reopened their spring training facility, first reported by Tim Healey of Newsday. While the whole roster isn’t expected to be back soon due to travel restrictions, there are a few players who are making the trip. Jeff McNeil, Brandon Nimmo, Wilson Ramos, Luis Guillorme, and Jacob deGrom all live or stayed in the area during the pandemic.

They all have either reported to the facility already or are expected to report in the coming days. The Mets are one of four teams to reopen their Florida spring training facility along with the New York Yankees, Miami Marlins, and Minnesota Twins.

This could be an indication that MLB and the MLBPA are getting closer to a deal. Publicly the two sides seem to be at a standoff over salaries and length of the season. However, both sides know a deal will have to be struck soon if there’s going to be a 2020 season. With teams beginning to reopen facilities and inviting players back, it seems likely a deal will be worked out eventually.

Even better news for the Mets is that most of their star players are back at camp so soon. That seems to be an indication that MLB won’t have many players opting out of playing.

This may just be step one of MLB’s return, but hey, they have to start somewhere. In just one small way the New York Mets are saying that baseball is back.