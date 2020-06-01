Players will receive a shortened season proposal from MLB in which they will be paid full prorated salaries, but for just 50 games.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Monday evening that MLB will be proposing a shorter season to the players.

The season would be comprised of around 50 regular-season games and the goal is to begin regular season play in July. According to this plan, players would be paid a full prorated share of their salaries.

Passan went on to note that MLB will discuss alternatives to a shorter season with players.

Major League Baseball intends to propose a shorter season in which they would pay players a full prorated share of their salaries, sources told ESPN. The league believes the late March agreement allows it to set the schedule, and that this would fulfill players’ pro rata desire. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 1, 2020

Opening Day was delayed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The MLBPA and MLB attempting to come together with the purpose of developing a plan for a potential 2020 season has been nothing short of a complete mess.

In March, MLB and the MLBPA agreed that MLB had the right to determine the length of the season, regardless of how short or long it may be. That’s why the new plan’s season is 50 games, as of right now. The March agreement also dictated that MLB would pay the players prorated salaries.

Commissioner Manfred has right via March 26 agreement to unilaterally start season of any length — even short, like 40-50 games — and pay prorated salaries. There is no intention for MLB to propose that now however. Hope remains to compromise and play season of meaningful length. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 1, 2020

In May, however, the owners amended the terms of the agreement, stating that players and owners would receive a 50-50 revenue split, instead. Many players voiced their disapproval with this plan and said the players’ union would not agree to it.

On Monday, the MLBPA reportedly pushed for a 114-game season and was willing to see an expanded playoff comprised of 14 teams instead of the usual 10.

The fact that, in its new plan, MLB has agreed to pay players their full prorated salaries is a step in the right direction. However, the MLBPA may not be inclined to sign off on it because the proposed season is so short.

They wouldn’t be earning nearly as much as they would if they were playing a full season, which could prove to be a problem. Here’s to hoping that both sides can agree that playing more games is the best option.