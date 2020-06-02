New York Mets superstar Pete Alonso is speaking out on social media and he doesn’t have time for “All Lives Matter” replies right now.

Pete Alonso is yet another New York superstar speaking out in support of nationwide protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police. The New York Mets‘ brightest star took to Instagram to post a black image for “Black Out Tuesday,” and was met with an “All Lives Matter” response by one follower.

The reply prompted a response from Alonso.

Pete Alonso with a strong response to someone that commented “All Lives Matter” on his Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/axuiO77k21 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 2, 2020

“Get out of here with that ignorance,” Alonso wrote. “Of course everybody’s life matters but we’re focusing on the wide spread racism in our country right now. The question is, why does the black lives matter movement bother you enough to have to say all lives matter?”

During his relatively short time in New York, Alonso has emerged as a leader on and off the field. In another reply from Alonso, he references the considerable work he does for first responders as well.

“It’s an amazing concept that you can be against the systemic racism in our country and fight for something to change as well as see the good in people and see what our first responders that have all citizens’ best interest at heart do for our community,” Alonso wrote.

The Mets’ team Twitter account also participated in “Black Out Tuesday.” On Monday, the team released a statement through social media denouncing all forms of racism and discrimination.

“Queens, NY is one of the most diverse areas in our country. We take pride in our diversity. It is our strength,” the statement read.

“That is why we denounce all forms of racism and discrimination.

“We stand with our state, our city, and community. We hope to be a part of positive change in our society.”