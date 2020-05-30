The New York Rangers have placed former “exceptional status” defenseman Sean Day on unconditional waivers.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday that the New York Rangers have placed Sean Day on unconditional waivers. His contract will be terminated and he’ll have the opportunity to be picked up by another team.

Day was a very promising prospect, but one that was unable to produce. He’s one of just seven players to be granted “exceptional status,” which allowed him to play in the OHL at just 15 years old in 2013.

Day had a respectable junior career in the OHL with the Mississauga Steelheads, Windsor Spitfires, and Kingston Frontenacs, respectively. Nonetheless, he didn’t dominate as most anticipated.

As a result, he wasn’t taken until the third round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers. Since then, Day has split time between the Rangers’ AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, and ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners.

Unfortunately, Day’s play has seemingly worsened with time, one of the explanatory factors of this move.

He was regarded as an elite skater and is still praised for that ability, but not much else about his play has garnered much attention to warrant more playing time as part of the Rangers’ organization.

To add to that, the Blueshirts have a surplus of left-handed defensemen, and getting rid of one of them just makes too much sense. Unfortunately for Day, he’s the one who must find the exit.

Even though Day appears to be headed down the path of a bust, he deserves a chance with another organization, especially one that needs a lefty defenseman who can skate well.