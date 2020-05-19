MSG Network is launching a brand new weekly show where the star is New York Rangers head coach David Quinn.

MSG Network will begin airing a new weekly show with New York Rangers head coach David Quinn. “Home Ice with David Quinn” will broadcast every Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Hosted by MSG Network’s host and reporter Michelle Gingras and MSG Network’s Rangers studio analyst Steve Valiquette, the show will give fans insight into the Rangers organization and the coaching philosophy of the team’s second-year coach.

The 30-minute show will discuss how the head coach stays connected with his players and team personnel. Quinn will dive into the current roster and what it’s like to coach one of the league’s original six franchises.

Jeff Filippi, Senior Vice President of Programming and Production, and Executive Producer, MSG Networks commented on the benefits of having the head coach on a weekly show for MSGN.

“We know that fans are thirsty for insight on their team and we hope to deliver that while we all await the return of hockey.”

This type of interview setting will give fans a different look at Quinn than his usual postgame and after-practice interviews. The conversation between the coach and Valiquette should be eventful and entertaining for fans to watch.

With rumors of the NHL preparing to restart the season, this will give fans an inside view of what the team needs to do to get ready for a run at the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

All upcoming episodes will also be available on MSG GO, MSG Network’s live streaming, and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets, and computers.