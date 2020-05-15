Golf betting is back! The first official PGA event will take place in June 2020, but the TaylorMade Driving Relief skins match will take place on Sunday, May 17th. It is a match for charity with two teams of popular PGA golfers. The teams are set-up as follows:

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff

The event is for charity, but that does not mean bettors cannot wager on it. DraftKings Sportsbook has placed a variety of betting odds and markets.

Oh competitive golf, how we’ve missed you. Which team are you picking to win #DrivingRelief on Sunday? pic.twitter.com/30IRKzMsGo — TaylorMade Golf (@TaylorMadeGolf) May 14, 2020

2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief Betting Odds

At various legal sportsbooks, you will be able to wager on which team will win the match, if there will be a hole-in-one, hole-by-hole betting and more. Let’s take a look at the betting markets available for the TaylorMade Driving Relief match.

The countdown is on to Seminole’s TV debut.#DrivingRelief pic.twitter.com/bLiafbbcL7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 15, 2020

Rory McIlroy / Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler / Matthew Wolff Odds

Golfers Betting Odds Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson -175 Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff +138

The main betting market for the TaylorMade Driving Relief match is of course the game lines for the two teams. McIlroy/Johnson are the favorites at -175, and that has moved down from -255. There is heavy juice on the favorites here as you can see with +138 on the underdog.

TaylorMade Driving Relief Match Prop Bets

With just four golfers in the “field” for the TaylorMade Driving Relief match, the prop betting market will be quite popular. DraftKings Sportsbook offers dozens of prop bets from leader after a certain amount of holes to betting on a player to get a hole-in-one and more.

1. Leader After 3, 6, 9, 12, and 15 Holes

2. Hole in One

+5000 for Any Hole-in-One

+12500 for Rory McIlroy Hole-in-One

+15000 for others to get Hole-in-One

FOXBet has a promotion for if there is NO hole-in-one, you double your money in New Jersey.

3. Most Bonus Money Won

4. Hole 7-16 Winner

5. Match Specials

6. 1st Skin Winner

Hole-by-Hole Betting at the TaylorMade Driving Relief

At DraftKings Sportsbook, there are holy-by-hole betting options that will make this a very interesting betting market to follow. Not only can you bet on the match and props, but you have the ability to wager on most of the holes as far as who will win, or even bet on a tie at -120. Let’s take a look at these options.

You can wager on holes: 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 13, and 17. For each hole, there are various betting markets:

Hole Winner: Can wager on tie, McIlroy/Johnson or Fowler/Wolff For each golfer, each hole: Birdie on Hole Fairway in Regulation Green in Regulation

Betting Public is Heavy on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff

Golfers Betting Odds % of Handle % of Bets McIlroy/Johnson -175 53% 50% Fowler/Wolff +138 47% 50%

Once the odds were announced the betting public was quick to hit Fowler/Wolff at +175 odds, with reports of 70% of the action on the dogs. As you can see above, the action helped to move the odds considerably. Going into the weekend the actioned has leveled off, with the favorites now seeing 53% of the betting handle.

