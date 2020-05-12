MSG is airing programming this week covering New York Rangers memorable Garden debuts.

Madison Square Garden Network has some exciting programming this week, bringing some of the best New York Rangers debuts at MSG.

Throughout the week, MSG will air games that feature the debuts of some of Rangerstown’s most popular Blueshirts. The debuts of Alexei Kovalev, Mark Messier, John Vanbiesbrouck, and more will be featured.

Tuesday, May 12

1 p.m. ET — Boston — Oct. 7, 1991

3 p.m. — Hartford — Oct. 12, 1992

8 p.m. — Boston — Oct. 7, 1991

12:30 p.m. — Hartford — Oct. 12, 1992

Wednesday, May 13

9 a.m. — Washington — Oct. 5, 2006

11 a.m. — Boston — March 17, 2007

10: 30 p.m. — Boston — March 17, 2007

Thursday, May 14

1 p.m. — Tampa Bay — Dec. 23, 2010

3 p.m. — Buffalo — Oct. 9, 2010

10:30 p.m. — Tampa Bay — Dec. 23, 2010

Friday, May 15

9 a.m. — Boston — Oct. 7, 1991

11 a.m. Montreal — March 25, 1984

8 p.m. — Boston — Oct. 7, 1991

The action kicks off on Tuesday and begins with the debut of the captain—Mark Messier The Rangers hosted the Boston Bruins on Oct. 7, 1991, and in that game, Messier recorded two assists in the team’s home opener.

Other debuts slated to air this week are John Vanbiesbrouck’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, Mats Zuccarello’s shootout winner in his debut against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Ryan Callahan scoring two goals against the Boston Bruins.

MSG will televise four debut games on Tuesday and three games on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Crazy to think that at one point, these characters were strangers to us. We’ll spend this week looking at how far we’ve come since these debuts. pic.twitter.com/GTzJgO5aVl — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 11, 2020

The Rangers joined in the fun on Twitter, posting a video of some great players debuts. Messier, Vanbiesbrouck, and Brian Leetch.

Its time to see how the great careers of our favorite Rangers began in the World’s Most Famous Arena. Let’s relive so many wonderful beginnings.