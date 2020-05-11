The stress many New Yorkers face can be discouraging, but thanks to the New York Rangers, the days are broken up by uplifting messages.

The New York Rangers haven’t skated as a team since their 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on March 11.

Instead of talking about our heroes on the ice, the talk has turned to our heroes on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. These are the nurses, doctors, and EMTs who are willing to go into an everyday battle against an invisible killer.

With this sadness, these incredible heroes are being recognized by the team that always salutes the fans after every win at Madison Square Garden.

This week, professional athletes from the NBA, WWE, tennis, NASCAR, NHL, and more saluted health care workers for all they’ve sacrificed during these troubling times. They covered up their own names on their jerseys, firesuits, and uniforms and replaced them with names of doctors, nurses, and those they wanted to recognize.

The Real Heroes initiative is one program a familiar Blueshirt is taking part in.

Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren did his part covering his name on his No. 55 sweater and replacing it with “Lisa Schavrien RN”. Schavrien is a nurse at one of the Northwell hospitals located throughout our area.

Thank you @NYRangers for honoring Nurses!! They're a lot like Quickie. They don't get all the glory but they are absolutely vital to their team and their team knows it. (No one @ me that Quickie could get traded. I miss hockey too much to deal with reality.) — lara merkel ross (@laramerkelross) May 7, 2020

The staff appreciated what Lindgren did for their fellow nurse tweeting out they are a lot like Quickie (Jesper Fast).

Jacob Trouba sent out a video via the Rangers’ team Twitter account thanking all the staff for everything they are doing.

"On behalf of the Rangers & @NorthwellHealth, we just want to say thanks." Jacob Trouba sent a message of gratitude to doctors, nurses & first responders in our community, and we were lucky enough to get to see their reactions. Thank you, once again, for all you're doing. 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/6Y8hh4Q6Jh — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 7, 2020

Ryan Strome joined the NHLPA in their Front Line > First Line campaign. T-shirts can be purchased with 100% of the proceeds going to Kids Help Phone. The charity is Canada’s only 24/7, national support service. The service offers volunteer-led, text-based counseling.

FRONT LINE > FIRST LINE today and every day! We're #HonouringFrontLiners with 3 awesome @NHLPA x @Levelwear t-shirt designs (get yours at https://t.co/95WXvYINB9). 100% of profits will benefit @KidsHelpPhone. pic.twitter.com/Rn2TC0vZIX — Ryan Strome (@strome18) May 6, 2020

In a time of uncertainty and sadness, once again, the New York Rangers step up to support those who are in need and those who support everyone suffering from COVID-19.