NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Ryan Lindgren #55 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first NHL goal at 5:06 of the first period against the Florida Panthers at Madison Square Garden on November 10, 2019 in New York City.
(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The stress many New Yorkers face can be discouraging, but thanks to the New York Rangers, the days are broken up by uplifting messages.

The New York Rangers haven’t skated as a team since their 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on March 11.

Instead of talking about our heroes on the ice, the talk has turned to our heroes on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. These are the nurses, doctors, and EMTs who are willing to go into an everyday battle against an invisible killer.

With this sadness, these incredible heroes are being recognized by the team that always salutes the fans after every win at Madison Square Garden.

This week, professional athletes from the NBA, WWE, tennis, NASCAR, NHL, and more saluted health care workers for all they’ve sacrificed during these troubling times. They covered up their own names on their jerseys, firesuits, and uniforms and replaced them with names of doctors, nurses, and those they wanted to recognize.

The Real Heroes initiative is one program a familiar Blueshirt is taking part in.

Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren did his part covering his name on his No. 55 sweater and replacing it with “Lisa Schavrien RN”. Schavrien is a nurse at one of the Northwell hospitals located throughout our area.

The staff appreciated what Lindgren did for their fellow nurse tweeting out they are a lot like Quickie (Jesper Fast).

Jacob Trouba sent out a video via the Rangers’ team Twitter account thanking all the staff for everything they are doing.

Ryan Strome joined the NHLPA in their Front Line > First Line campaign. T-shirts can be purchased with 100% of the proceeds going to Kids Help Phone. The charity is Canada’s only 24/7, national support service. The service offers volunteer-led, text-based counseling.

In a time of uncertainty and sadness, once again, the New York Rangers step up to support those who are in need and those who support everyone suffering from COVID-19.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU