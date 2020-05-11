New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist provided fans with a glimpse of overseas hockey while working out with his former SHL team.

The Garden faithful were hoping to see photos or videos of the New York Rangers skating again on Broadway.

Nonetheless, it seemed that longtime Blueshirt Henrik Lundqvist had other ideas.

Lundqvist, 38, was pictured in a tweet from the Frölunda Indians of the Swedish Hockey League on Monday. It appeared the Rangers’ all-time wins leader was getting a quick workout in with his former club overseas in Sweden.

Gästspel av @HLundqvist30 på dagens isträning! Alltid lika trevligt. 👑🗽 pic.twitter.com/0bsT4gT4gg — Frölunda Indians (@frolunda_hc) May 11, 2020

It’s interesting that Frölunda tweeted this and tagged the Rangers in the post. While it’s exciting to see the King still has hockey on his agenda, it might also make fans think a little further.

Would the King consider playing overseas as early as next season — if there is any sort of professional hockey campaign?

The chances are the 2011-12 Vezina Trophy winner will land a role between the pipes with an NHL squad, but the reality is it might not be with the Rangers.

New York’s trio of quality goaltenders this past season led to plenty of speculation that either Lundqvist or Alexandar Georgiev is the odd man out. Newcomer Igor Shesterkin appears to be the new face of the franchise, and the Rangers could deal either Hank or Georgiev while receiving some sort of value in return.

It’s tough to picture Lundqvist donning another NHL sweater, but it doesn’t seem like he’s ready to hang up the skates yet either.

What do you think Lundqvist’s future holds?