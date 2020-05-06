Artemi Panarin’s dominant first season with the New York Rangers have fans asking the question: Should Panarin be a finalist for the Hart?

Just when the Garden faithful thought the wait for another Stanley Cup championship since 1993-94 was long enough…NBC Sports reminded fans of another overdue award in the Big Apple.

A New York Rangers skater hasn’t won the Hart Memorial Trophy in almost two decades, after Mark Messier earned the award in 1991-92. NBC Sports tweeted out and asked fans if forward Artemi Panarin should be nominated for the 2020 Hart Memorial Trophy on Tuesday.

Ranger fans stormed onto the scene faster than the “Breadman” lights the lamp. Here’s a look at Twitter’s reactions to NBC Sports’ widely debated question.

Prior to the NHL’s pause on the 2019-20 campaign, Panarin was having a career-best season after posting 95 points (32g-63a) in 69 games played. No. 10’s clutch goal-scoring abilities and energy on a nightly basis haven’t been witnessed on Broadway from a free-agent signing since Jaromir Jagr almost won the Hart Trophy in 2005-06.

Either way, Panarin’s impressive first impression in a Rangers sweater likely earns him a nomination for the 2020 Hart Memorial Trophy.