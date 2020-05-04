MSG Network will continue to look back at New York Rangers hockey this week by celebrating the club’s classic comebacks and fantastic finishes.

The New York Rangers have had some vintage come-from-behind victories in big games over the years.

Starting on Monday, the Madison Square Garden Network will air programming that will take fans back to the times when players such as Brian Mullen, Jaromir Jagr, and Brad Richards scored monumental goals en route to memorable victories for the Blueshirts.

Some of the highlights include the team’s big playoff comeback against the Flyers back in 1986 along with Richards’ tying goal and Marc Staal’s overtime winner against the Washington Capitals during the 2012 playoffs.

On Tuesday, which happens to be Cinco de Mayo, MSGN will air Game 3 of the 1986 Patrick Division Semifinals against Philadelphia. During that contest, the Rangers scored four goals in the third period to defeat the Flyers in a fight-filled contest.

Thursday is highlighted by a replay of a 2013 matchup with Carolina. Richards tied the game late in the third and captain Ryan Callahan netted the overtime winner, sending the Rangers to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

New York Knicks’ 50th anniversary of 1970 NBA Championship Series

Not to be forgotten, on Friday, MSGN will be featuring a full day of programming to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the New York Knicks’ 1970 NBA Championship Series victory.

The Knicks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 4-3 to take home the title. The blue and orange won Game 7 at MSG on May 8, 1970, with Willis Reed taking home the MVP honors.