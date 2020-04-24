MSG Networks is continuing its extensive coverage of the New York Rangers with a day dedicated to the Great One, Wayne Gretzky.

Wayne Gretzky played for 20 years in the National Hockey League and the New York Rangers were lucky enough to have him don No. 99 for the Blueshirts at the tail-end of his career.

Saturday afternoon, Madison Square Garden Network will celebrate the Great One’s time in New York. His debut game as a Ranger in Boston, the incredible playoff run in 1997, and of course, his final NHL game in 1999 at the Garden.

Gretzky retired after appearing in 1487 games during his glorious 20-year career. He netted 894 goals and 1963 assists for a total of 2,857 points.

A four-time Stanley Cup Champion, two time Conn Smythe winner, Gretzky also won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player nine times.

The complete schedule will begin at 2 p.m. ET. Saturday afternoon and each re-run will last two hours.

Rangers at Boston – Oct. 5, 1996

Rangers vs. Florida – April 23, 1997

Rangers at Philadelphia – May 18, 1997

Rangers vs. Pittsburgh – April 18, 1999

Ryan Strome raises money for the MSG Relief fund

Ryan Strome participated in the BudLight Charity Royale to raise money for the MSG Relief Fund on Thursday night.

Tonight, @strome18 is playing Call of Duty in the @budlight Charity Royale to raise money for the MSG Relief Fund. He's also matching all of your donations & giving away a meet & greet and tickets to a Rangers game. 👀 Watch & donate ➡️ https://t.co/vSdvovugxR pic.twitter.com/8y3s1x9uAw — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 24, 2020

Strome played Call of Duty along with Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy, Washington Redskins safety Landon Collins, and Arizona Coyotes forward Taylor Hall.

Tonight 9PM ET@budlight #SeltzerRoyale Call of Duty WARZONE tournament for charity. I'm donating to the MSG Relief Fund for COVID-19! I'll match the top donation & will be giving away prizes like a pair of NYR tix with postgame meet and greet! 📺: https://t.co/KYZrOQTEd4 pic.twitter.com/ldYFDtJIhT — Ryan Strome (@strome18) April 23, 2020

Strome was matching the top donation and giving away prizes, which included a pair of tickets with a postgame meet-and-greet. Strome came in first place on Thursday night.