The face of the New York Rangers, Rod Gilbert, joined the rest of the city in honoring all of the first responders for all of their hard work and dedication combating the pandemic COVID-19 virus.

The highlight of my day, each night at 7, joining you New Yorkers who always know when to rally …and saying thanks to those on the front lines: the real heroes. pic.twitter.com/vyUct29pcR — Rod Gilbert (@rodgilbert7) April 20, 2020

Mr. Ranger is quite aware of how this city can rally in tough times. Every night at 7 p.m., New Yorkers stop what they are doing and cheer and applaud to show their support for the people on the front lines.

Gilbert tweeted a video of himself on his balcony overlooking the river, tapping his stick with a great smile and admiration for his fellow New Yorkers.

Wearing a Rebook zipper shirt with the team’s older Lady Liberty logo, Gilbert tapped his stick shown in the video. His words displayed the loyalty to the first responders as he received every game he skated on the MSG ice s a player.

This city has plenty of heroes from nurses and doctors to grocery store workers and building maintenance employees. All have put their personal health at risk to help people they have never met or know beat this invisible killer.

For a few minutes on a Monday night, Gilbert was able to do what he always does when he attends Rangers games before the season was suspended.

He put a smile on so many New Yorkers’ faces.