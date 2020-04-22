Alex Rodriguez approached Jorge Mas, who came close to buying the Miami Marlins, about pooling resources to purchase the New York Mets.

Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez and his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, have emerged as candidates to buy the New York Mets. Rodriguez, who grew up a Mets fan, is apparently planning to retain JPMorgan Chase in order to come up with the money needed to do so.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that Rodriguez approached Miami businessman Jorge Mas about working together to make the purchase, but Mas declined.

Mas, a Cuban American billionaire, was a front runner to purchase the Miami Marlins in 2017, however, his offer was rejected in favor of Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman’s bid.

When the news broke Monday that Rodriguez appeared to be serious about buying the Mets, Heyman reported that a baseball executive said there’s basically no chance that anyone would give him the necessary money. The price tag of the Mets is around $2.6 billion, and Rodriguez becoming the owner is a long shot.

However, it’s not out of the question. The Wilpons seem to be adamant about getting rid of the Mets and negotiations with the only interested suitor, Steve Cohen, didn’t go well at all. Cohen is still very interested but both sides have expressed that they aren’t happy about potentially doing business with one another.

The Wilpons may be willing to accept a lesser offer just so that they don’t have to deal with Cohen, alone. Maybe the only way to get this done would involve Cohen and Rodriguez teaming up.