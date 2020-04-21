Former New York Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are searching for investors to help purchase the New York Mets.

The New York Mets are still for sale despite the current MLB hiatus. After the deal with Steve Cohen fell through, the Wilpons are still waiting for a potential buyer to emerge. Rumors of former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez pushing forward are beginning to emerge yet again.

According to Scott Soshnick of Variety, Rodriguez and his fiancé, Jennifer Lopez, are looking to raise enough money to put a bid on the Mets.

“Retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez and his fiancé, recording artist and actor Jennifer Lopez, have retained JPMorgan Chase to raise capital for a possible bid on the New York Mets, people familiar with the matter said,” wrote Soshnick.

“The superstar couple is working with managing director Eric Menell, the bank’s co-head of North American media investment banking, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the matter is private. Menell didn’t respond to several requests seeking comment.”

It’s still unclear how realistic a Rodriguez-led ownership group is in Queens, but it would certainly make for some compelling storylines if it happens. First off, Rodriguez would be joining the enemy, in a sense, after he spent the majority of his career with the Yankees.

His relationship with another high-profile team owner in his own division would add another layer of intrigue. Miami Marlins co-owner Derek Jeter was Rodriguez’s teammate in the Bronx, but the two weren’t the best of friends during their time together.

Of course, there’s never been any public animosity between the two, but there is a weird dynamic between the pair. If nothing else, A-Rod’s bid for the Mets would shake up New York sports for a little bit.