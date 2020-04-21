New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider will be ready to return to the lineup if and when the league’s pause is lifted.

Kreider himself made the announcement that his foot injury was healed. He fractured his foot on Feb. 28 in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The injury was expected to keep him off the ice for four to six weeks.

“My foot feels good,” Kreider said during a videoconference arranged by the NHL and reported by Dan Rosen, “[My] foot was better a few weeks ago. I’m able to work on rehabbing it and getting it back to where it was now.”

Kreider signed a seven-year, $45.5 million contract on Feb. 24. The cap hit is $6.5 million and allowed him to continue to play for the only organization he has suited up for in his eight-year career.

At the time of the NHL pause, Kreider netted 24 goals with 45 points in 63 games this season. He was only five goals short of a career-high (28 in 2016-17 and 2018-19) at the time of his injury.

The left-winger has been rehabbing his foot and sitting quarantined at his home in Connecticut.

The videoconference consisted of Kevin Hayes, Chris Wagner, Keith Yandle, and Kreider all discussing how they have been coping since the pause.

"Kreids, why do you look like you're auditioning for 'Prison Break'?" NHLers: They're just like us. pic.twitter.com/wAkvfG83ur — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 20, 2020

At one point, the conference turned into a hilarious back and forth banter between the four players with Yandle saying that Kreider looked liked he was getting ready to audition for a prison break movie.