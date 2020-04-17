A potential New York Knicks draft target, Cole Anthony, is declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft after spending one season with North Carolina.

If the New York Knicks’ draft plans involve taking a point guard early, Cole Anthony might be the guy. The projected lottery pick, and son of former Knick Greg Anthony, is declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft according to Zach Braziller of the New York Post.

Cole Anthony is going pro, he tells The Post. He is signing with Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management. — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) April 17, 2020

Anthony, 19, entered his freshman season at North Carolina with plenty of hype. Unfortunately, injuries limited him to just 22 games during the Tar Heels’ disappointing season.

Although there is still no clarity as to when and where the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery is going to happen, the Knicks are likely going to draft in the seventh or eight spot (over 50% chance according to Tankathon). If the NBA decides to nix the lottery altogether and there are no more games played in the 2019-20 season, New York will pick sixth.

If Anthony falls to the Knicks, it will be tough to pass on the scoring-point guard. The franchise has been looking for a long-term answer at point guard for the better part of this millennium.

Combo guard Frank Ntilikina looks like he’s capable of being a strong first-guard-off-the-bench guy, but the Knicks still need a floor general who can take over the offense when necessary. Anthony averaged 18.5 points per game in college (albeit on woeful shooting percentages) and has an array of shots in his bag. He has the potential to be a dangerous scorer at all three levels (inside, mid-range, three).

However, there are other point guards who could draw the attention of Knicks president Leon Rose. LaMelo Ball seems to be leading the pack, but Tyrese Haliburton, Killian Hayes, and RJ Hampton all have top-10 potential.