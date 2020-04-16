Caesars Sportsbook has released the 2020 NFL over/under win totals. Sorry, New York Jets fans, but improvement isn’t on the horizon.

The first half of the 2019 season disappointed and saddened New York Jets fans all throughout. A team that had a new offensive-minded head coach with an improving quarterback and Pro Bowl running back was looking to improve mightily from a four-win 2018 outing. Unfortunately, they started out 1-7, having provided the tanking Dolphins with their first win of the year after Miami started 0-7.

But the second half of the season was much different. The team truly came together, won six of their final eight matchups, and finished 7-9. This excites many fans heading into 2020, with some believing they could reach the postseason for the first time since the 2010 season, especially with Tom Brady now out of the division.

Nonetheless, Caesars Sportsbook doesn’t exactly agree with the aforementioned notion.

Caesars has revealed the over/under win totals for every NFL team and has the Jets at over/under 6.5 victories. Their odds to win the Super Bowl are 50-1, while their odds to win the AFC and AFC East are 20-1 and plus-700, respectively.

This win-total projection puts them at third in their own division. Caesars put Buffalo, New England, and Miami’s over/under win totals at nine, 8.5, and six, respectively.

Despite Brady’s exit, the Patriots still have 9-1 odds to win the AFC and plus-140 odds to win the division. The Bills, on the other hand, possess 12-1 odds to win the conference and are at +100 to win the AFC East.