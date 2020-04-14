FOCO is releasing a new bobblehead celebrating Mika Zibanejad’s five-goal outburst against the Washington Capitals last month.

March 5 was a special day for Mika Zibanejad. The New York Rangers center scored five goals against the Wahington Capitals including the game-winner in overtime.

And now, FOCO is releasing an officially licensed bobblehead commemorating the incredible game. This accomplishment had only been achieved twice before in Rangers history, the last of which was in 1983.

The bobblehead displays Zibanejad in a celebratory pose, standing in front of five miniature team-logo pucks. Each puck features a text labeling the five goals. The bobblehead also includes a plaque on the top of the base commemorating Zibanejad’s performance as well as a front-name display.

It stands approximately eight inches tall, making this the ideal addition to any collection at home, or any desk at work or school.

The matchup was an exciting back-and-forth contest that saw Alex Ovechkin tie the game at five with less than a minute remaining in the third period. Mika then won it for the Blueshirts thereafter.

