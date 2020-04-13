A new week features classic New York Rangers games from the 1980s all the way up through the 2010s on MSG Network.

Madison Square Garden Network will tackle classic New York Rangers games from past decades.

MSG will allow Rangers fans to relive some of the greatest performances from over the last 40 years. The fun begins on Monday with Game 3 and Game 4 of the 1986 Patrick Divison semi-finals against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Rangers were led by fan-favorite goaltender John Vanbiesbrouck. “Beezer” played for the Blueshirts for 11 seasons compiling a record of 200-147-47 with 449 appearances.

The fun doesn’t stop there. In fact, MSG will air Mike Richter’s 300th career win and Jaromir Jagr’s four-assist night to set the team’s single-season club record for points.

This week’s on-air programming is pictured below:

Additional MSG programming highlights to air this week

MSG will offer additional programming this week which will highlight the New York Knicks, New Jersey Devils, and New York Islanders.

Bobby Nystrom’s Stanley Cup-winning overtime goal that gave the Isles their first title in 1980.

Back-to-back 50-point games from Bernard King in 1984

Devils win in 1988 that clinched the franchise’s first-ever playoff berth.

Dominant performances from Patrick Ewing in games from the early 90s.

Martin Brodeur’s 100th career win in 1997.

Jason Arnott’s Stanley Cup-winning double-overtime goal for the Devils in 2000.

Carmelo Anthony’s Knicks debut in 2011 and a team-record 62-point game in 2014.

Islanders comeback victory in the team’s first game back at the Coliseum in 2018.

There is plenty of action to watch on MSG Network.