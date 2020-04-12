NBC’s Doc Emrick told WFAN that of all the players in the NHL, he enjoys watching New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin.

Even non-hockey fans are well aware of NBC’s Doc Emrick.

The legendary broadcaster is beloved by all in the industry and you don’t have to ask New Jersey Devils fans twice if they miss him calling games.

While Devils fans were spoiled by Emrick for almost two decades, his interview on WFAN’s “Moose and Maggie show” might sting Jersey’s fan base a little.

Emrick expressed how much he “loves” and enjoys watching New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin after he was asked which skater he looks forward to watching the most.

Don't you just love Sam Rosen's "ARTEMI PANARIN" after a goal?!?! 🚨 #NYR pic.twitter.com/ZY8Rq3Zg5e — Rangers on MSG (@RangersMSGN) February 10, 2020

It was an interesting selection considering his iconic place in Devils’ history. We understand that the Rangers are going to draw the attention in the New York City market. Perhaps the legend was playing to WFAN’s target audience—one that’s sure to be more Rangers fans.

While we can always enjoy listening to Doc and he is simply the best, there was little chatter about his memories with the Devils or the team’s notable playoff runs.

In 43 games… 🍞 24 goals

🍞 35 assists

🍞 59 points

🍞 19 multi-point games Artemi Panarin is a different breed.pic.twitter.com/n5kMqBNt4w — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) January 10, 2020

The unbearable 1993-94 Eastern Conference Finals was also mentioned, and fans have to wonder if perhaps the all-time great is hoping for the Rangers to return back to the Stanley Cup Final and was more of Broadway Blueshirts supporter after all these years…

This hockey enthusiast doesn’t have a problem with that at all considering Emrick is a fantastic person, but Jersey’s fans might be bothered.