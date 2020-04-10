Madison Square Garden Network is gearing up to air a full day of New York Rangers record-breaking performances beginning Saturday afternoon.

“This one will last a lifetime!”

Madison Square Garden Network will air a fun segment beginning Saturday afternoon that all New York Rangers fans are certain to enjoy. While the 2019-20 NHL season is on pause, fans can relive some of the greatest moments in franchise history.

A full day of coverage around some of the most memorable record-breaking performances in Rangers history. Starting a 2 p.m., MSGN will kick off their day with a memorable game from the great 1994 Stanley Cup championship team.

Who could forget March 23, 1994, in Edmonton, Alberta? The game where Adam Graves scores twice to break the franchise record for goals in a season?

MSGN Schedule for Saturday, April 11

2 p.m. – Rangers at Edmonton – 3/23/94

Adam Graves scores twice to break the Rangers record at the time for goals in a season (finished with 52 goals).

4 p.m. – Rangers at Ottawa – 3/18/14

Henrik Lundqvist with his 302nd win to become the winningest goaltender in Rangers history (currently 459 wins.)

6 p.m. – Rangers at Calgary – 11/18/00

Brian Leetch sets the Rangers records for career assists as the Rangers beat Calgary in OT (finished with 741 assists).

8 p.m. – Rangers at Islanders – 3/29/06

Jaromir Jagr breaks the Rangers single-season points record in a big late-season win against the Islanders (finished with 123 points).

Some great moments in Rangers history will be relived again. The younger segment of the fanbase will have a chance to watch some of the all-time great Rangers. Heroes of the past like Leetch, Jagr, and Graves.

It’s a good time to watch the heroes of years past.