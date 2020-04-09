The daily fantasy sports provider’s emblem will adorn the jerseys of the New York Liberty when the WNBA season gets underway.

The New York Liberty have announced a partnership with FanDuel on Thursday, with the daily fantasy sports provider and bookmaker labeled an “official partner.” FanDuel is headquartered on Park Avenue in New York City.

“We have a shared mission with FanDuel to make sports more exciting,” said Liberty Chief Operating Officer Keia Clarke said in a team statement. “Teaming up with a leading gaming operator in the US allows us to reach new and existing fans who want to experience the very best of New York basketball both digitally and at live events.”

FanDuel’s logo will appear the Liberty jerseys starting with the 2020 season, joining a patch for the Hospital for Special Surgery. All WNBA jerseys also feature the marks of league partner AT&T. Liberty uniforms previously bore the likeness of FanDuel’s daily fantasy competitor DraftKings from 2015 through 2018.

Founded in 2009, FanDuel has earned numerous awards in sports gaming and technology. The company was the first to offer daily WNBA fantasy games, first introducing them in 2017.

“We have been partners with the WNBA for several years and are incredibly proud to FanDuel Group Chief Executive Officer Matt King said in the same statement. “New York is an iconic sports town and the home of FanDuel headquarters, so teaming up with the Liberty is an honor and a natural fit. Together, we will continue to bring New York fans and WNBA fans alike new and innovative ways to engage with the Liberty and its players.”

The Liberty are set to choose first in the 2020 WNBA Draft on April 17 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). Proceedings will be held in a virtual setting in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

