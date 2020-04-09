The New York Jets hold the rights to the 11th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft in late April. After a somewhat disappointing free agency period, this draft has to be a good one as the Jets look to take the next step forward in the AFC East. DraftKings Sportsbook has provided odds for the first player who is drafted by the Jets in this year’s draft. Let’s take a look.

New York Jets First Pick Odds

First Player to be Drafted by NYJ DraftKings Sportsbook Odds Jerry Jeudy +400 CeeDee Lamb +600 Henry Ruggs III +600 Jedrick Wills +600 Tristan Wirfs +600 Mekhi Becton +700 Andrew Thomas +700 K’Lavon Chaisson +1400 Jeffrey Okudah +1400 C.J. Henderson +2000 Isaiah Simmons +2000 Derrick Brown +3300 Javon Kinlaw +3300 Kristian Fulton +5000

New York Jets Potential First Round Picks

Jerry Jeudy

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the favorite for the Jets’ first-round pick is Jerry Jeudy at +400. The former Alabama wide receiver is one of the more highly-touted receivers to enter the draft in recent years and headlines a terrific wide receiver class at the position. Jeudy’s ability to separate will help Sam Darnold and the Jets’ offense. His ability to get open with speed is one thing, but given how advanced of a route runner he is at a young age is a benefit that will help any team.

CeeDee Lamb

After Jeudy, former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb at +600 is tied with four players as “second” most likely to be drafted by the Jets. Lamb’s ability to make plays with the ball in his hands is second-to-none in this draft class, and he is a big-play threat that the Jets are missing without Robby Anderson. As Field Yates mentioned on twitter, Lamb had 26 catches of 20+ yards last season, and led all FBS WR in missed tackles forced at 31.

CeeDee Lamb's explosive play ability in 2019:

▫️42% of his catches went for 20+ yards (1st amongst all draft prospects)

▫️31 forced missed tackles (led all FBS WR)

▫️11.1 yards after the catch (1st amongst draft WR)

▫️26 catches of 20+ yards (Chris Godwin led NFL with 25) 🚀🚀🚀 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 6, 2020

Henry Ruggs III

The first word associated with former Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III is simple. Speed. In the 2020 NFL Combine, Ruggs ran a 4.27 and was “disappointed” with his performance. Ruggs has the unique ability to be fast in shorts and on the field. Often times at Alabama, Ruggs took a simple short slant and turned it into six points. Ruggs is also +600 to be drafted by the Jets, and would be a great fit with Sam Darnold as the fastest player on the field in nearly every circumstance.

New York Jets Mock Draft 2020

With the 11th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Jets select:

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

If Jeudy falls to the New York Jets at 11, Joe Douglas and company should not hesitate to pull the trigger. The Jets’ top need is a playmaker on offense to add to Sam Darnold’s repertoire, and the best wide receiver in the class falls right into their lap. The Jets signed Breshad Perriman as a deep threat, and Quincy Enunwa returns from injury to be an outside receiver with Jamison Crowder in the middle. The one thing the Jets are missing from that receiving corps is a true number one who can win on short, intermediate, and deep routes. Jeudy is that player, and Darnold gets his “X”.

Other potential picks: WR CeeDee Lamb, WR Henry Ruggs III, Mekhi Becton

New York Jets First Round NFL Draft History

New York Jets 1st Round Picks Year Overall Pick Quinnen Williams 2019 3 Sam Darnold 2018 3 Jamal Adams 2017 6 Darron Lee 2016 20 Leonard Williams 2015 6 Calvin Pryor 2014 18 Dee Milliner 2013 9 Sheldon Richardson 2013 13 Quinton Coples 2012 16 Muhammad Wilkerson 2011 30 Kyle Wilson 2010 29 Mark Sanchez 2009 5

The Jets’ last few drafts have been very good with Williams, Darnold, and Jamal Adams. This year, they have to get Sam Darnold some help on the offensive side of the football especially after losing Robby Anderson to free agency. Currently, the Jets’ have Breshad Perriman, Quincy Enunwa, and Jamison Crowder to pair with Darnold and Le’Veon Bell. The Jets need at least one more weapon at receiver, and are likely to go that route in the first round.