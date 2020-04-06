MSG Network has hockey fans covered, as they’ll be showing games from the New York Rangers’ 2014-15 season this week.

MSG Network will feature games from the New York Rangers‘ 2014-15 campaign this week in the midst of the sports world blackout. This will include their first-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The opening series in the postseason saw the Rangers oust the Pens 4-1. The final pair of victories came in overtime.

Game 4 took place in Pittsburgh, as the Rangers entered with 2-1 edge over the Pens. The Blueshirts were down 1-0 late in the second period when Derick Brassard tied the game. Then, Kevin Hayes would score the game-winner in overtime to send the team back to New York with just one win away from eliminating Pittsburgh and advancing to the next round.

Game 5 was another tight contest with the Rangers taking the early 1-0 lead. Nonetheless, the Penguins tied it up late in the second period. This time, the overtime hero was Carl Hagelin, who scored the game-winner at 10:42 in the extra period.

The win would send the Rangers to the second round to face the Washington Capitals.

MSGN will air five games per day starting on Monday. Some of the classic games being aired include:

Rangers vs. Minnesota – 10/27/14: The Rangers explode for five third-period goals at the Garden and edge out the Wild. Rangers at Pittsburgh – 11/11/14: Henrik Lundqvist records a 33-save shutout as the Rangers blank the Penguins 5-0. Rangers at Devils – 4/7/15: The Rangers clinch the Presidents’ Trophy behind three points from Kevin Hayes.