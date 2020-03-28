New York Knicks owner James Dolan is the latest big name in the NBA to test positive for coronavirus, but he has little to no symptoms.

Coronavirus continues to run its course in the NBA. In a statement, the New York Knicks announced that team owner James Dolan tested positive for coronavirus. The statement reads:

“The Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations.”

First off, let’s hope that Dolan continues to experience “little to no symptoms” and makes a full recovery. The fact that he is still running business operations is probably a good sign.

The NBA was the first domino to fall when it came to the coronavirus shutdown. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive, setting off a chain reaction through the country. People began taking the virus more seriously and for good reason. As of Friday, more than 2,000 people in the US have died from coronavirus and New York could be the biggest hot spot in the world.

Earlier on Saturday, Marc Berman of the New York Post reported that Dolan reached a resolution with Madison Square Garden staff in regards to payment during the shutdown. Dolan will pay staff until at least May 3 and he’s set up a $3.2 million relief fund for workers.

The Knicks can be a lightning rod for criticism, so it’s only fair to give the team and Dolan credit when they are doing everything right. When there was some uncertainty about whether or not Dolan would cover Garden staff during the shutdown, everyone chimed in to criticize the team.

It didn’t happen immediately, but Dolan figured out an excellent resolution for the MSG staff. Union representatives were thrilled with the outcome.

Union president James Claffey reps 4,000-plus entertainment/stagehands under Dolan's rule at various Garden-owned venues: "I knew they'd do the right thing and they did,'' he told The Post. "It's a very generous offer. It wasn't negotiated. They just gave it.'' — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) March 28, 2020