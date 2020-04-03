New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso misses baseball and the fans and took to social media to share his feelings.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso continues to be active on social media while drawing fans to him more and more. On Friday morning, he shared his thoughts and excitement for the 2020 season on Twitter.

“I catch myself every night watching 2019 Mets highlights,” Alonso wrote. “The amount of time watching them varies, but it’s a nightly routine at this point. Rewatching the crowd erupt and remembering those moments as I saw them never ceases to give me goosebumps. I miss the feel of Citi Field dirt beneath my clears.

“As I’m writing this now, I can still see pitchers get nasty and go get a big strikeout, someone running down a missile in the gap and making a diving catch, someone twisting up a sexy double play up the middle: I see it and remember it all. The thing that I remember most is the roar from the fans after a play was made.

“This year, when we have our normal lives and our game back, I can’t wait to let all this pent up anticipation out. We’re going to play our hearts out. I can’t to hear y’all cheer your lungs out! Shake the damn stadium! You guys are going to sound like an eruption. In the meantime, let’s all stay together and stay safe. LFGM”

Alonso made his MLB debut in 2019 and immediately became a fan favorite. Not only did fans grow to love him for his passion, charisma, sense of humor, and humility but also because of his historic rookie campaign.

Alonso, who was the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year, became the first Met to hit 50 or more home runs in a season. With 53, he led MLB and also set the major-league record for most home runs hit by a rookie. Alonso was an All-Star and was named to the All-MLB First Team.

In 161 games, he slashed .260/.358/.583 with an OPS of .941, an OPS+ of 148, and 120 RBIs. He also finished seventh in NL MVP voting.

Alonso was even good defensively, which came as a relief to all. Part of the reason he hadn’t been called up earlier was because of his questionable defense. However, he seemed to turn that around upon making it to the majors. His glovework wasn’t exceptional, but it was decent enough, and he has expressed that he wishes to continue dedicating a great deal of time and effort to improve that facet of his game even further.

It will be interesting to see if Alonso can give the baseball universe an encore in his sophomore season.