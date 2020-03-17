New York Mets star Pete Alonso has challenged Twitter to show enough interest in “MLB The Show” for him to start challenging other players.

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso was up late thinking about baseball just like the rest of us. That’s when he sent out a tweet asking for the help of his fans.

50k retweets and I’ll download MLB The Show 20 and challenge teammates and other guys around the league. I’d figure out a way to stream as well! — Pete Alonso (@Pete_Alonso20) March 17, 2020

Alonso wants to start playing “MLB The Show 20” and he even wants to stream it for the fans. There’s only one problem, he can’t do it if people don’t show enough interest. So, he’s asking for 50,000 retweets.

In the absence of baseball everyone suffers, the fans and the players. That’s not going to stop Alonso from entertaining the fans who still want to see some baseball.

Some of Alonso’s Mets teammates would certainly be a part of the action and other stars around baseball would surely want in. The part that’s most intriguing is that he wants to stream it.

Streaming it for fans would be amazing. It would help fill the void left by the lack of baseball while giving fans a glimpse into who these players are off the field. It would be an amazing experience for fans and players to connect.

Alonso wouldn’t be the first athlete streamer. Plenty of athletes have streamed on Twitch as the popular video game streaming platform has risen in popularity. The most notable being Pittsburgh Steelers’ star JuJu Smith-Schuster. He was one of the most popular streamers on the platform during his run.

Alonso would likely see similar numbers given the wider audience that would tune in for the chance to watch some baseball. That can only happen if fans are interested.

So, if you want to see Pete Alonso and his friends play some “MLB The Show” make sure to retweet him. That’s the only way to make your voice heard.