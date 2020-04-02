MSG Network will broadcast games from the New York Rangers’ 2014 Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s MSGN schedule is as follows (all times ET):

2 p.m. – Rangers at Montreal – 2014 ECF Game 1 – May 17, 2014;

Rangers explode for 7 goals, win Game 1 with a 7-2 rout in Montreal.

4 p.m. – Rangers at Montreal – 2014 ECF Game 2 – May 19, 2014; Henrik Lundqvist records 40 saves and Ryan McDonagh tallies two points as Rangers go up 2-0 over the Canadiens.

6 p.m. – Rangers vs. Montreal – 2014 ECF Game 4 – May 25, 2014; Martin St. Louis scores the winning goal in overtime to put the Rangers on the brink of the Cup Finals.

8 p.m. – Rangers vs. Montreal – 2014 ECF Game 6 – May 29, 2014; Dominic Moore scores the winner and Lundqvist shuts the door as the Rangers advance to their first Stanley Cup Finals since 1994.

St. Louis, Dan Girardi, Dominic Moore, and Brad Richards will interview players from that season. The interviews conducted by John Giannone will air in 30-second and one-minute increments in between games and during breaks throughout the day.

MSGN, Rangers, and Bud Light partner to help with social distancing

The Rangers and MSG Network are partnering with Bud Light through their new initiative “Open for Takeout,” which is set up to help local restaurants and small businesses across the country while encouraging social distancing.

To enter the contest, fans can share a picture of themselves on social media in Rangers gear watching the ECF marathon on MSGN. The Rangers will then select fans and deliver them food through the “Open for Takeout” platform. That way, they don’t have to leave their homes, but can still enjoy food while watching the Rangers and supporting local restaurants across the tri-state area.