According to William Hill, 94% of the bets put down are on the over (6.5) for the New York Jets’ win total in 2020.

Generally speaking, football fans love to give the New York Jets a hard time. People love to see Gang Green fail because it provides fodder for television and radio.

However, right now, bettors seem to think the Jets are going to improve in 2020, Sam Darnold’s third year in the NFL. According to William Hill Sportsbook’s 2020-21 win total trends, 94% of total money has been wagered on the Jets’ over (6.5).

Anyone confident in the 2020 Jets would be wise to throw some money down before that number moves up to 7.0 or 7.5.

The offseason attention given to the offensive line is the most likely explanation for the public’s trust in the Jets. General manager Joe Douglas missed out on the lineman at the very top of the free-agent class but signing Connor McGovern, George Fant, and Greg Van Roten give the Jets immediate credibility in the trenches.

Another reason for the public’s faith has to do with who that line is protecting. Quarterback Sam Darnold has shown that he is consistent when he has protection but struggles when he has pressure in his face.

Who could forget his infamous “seeing ghosts” comment against the Patriots last season? And yet, when he’s comfortable in the pocket, Darnold looks like a potentially elite quarterback.

Over their last eight games in 2019, the Jets were 6-2 and overall, they were 7-6 with Darnold under center. If he can stay healthy—and the improved offensive line will see to that—the Jets could be a potential playoff team. After all, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have finally divorced and the division appears to be wide open for the taking.

