WFAN will air two New York Mets classics starting Thursday night, which includes Mike Piazza’s post-Sept. 11 home run.

While sports fans have entertained themselves by viewing classic replays from their respective teams, WFAN Sports Radio has also done its part to engage with New York’s die-hards.

The network has continued its normal routine and schedule throughout the week but has thrown in a couple of wrinkles that baseball fans can appreciate.

WFAN will air two New York Mets classics to kick off the first weekend in April, which means that fans may want to turn back the clock while pausing Netflix and tune into the radio on Thursday and Friday night.

The only no-hitter pitched in Mets’ history never gets old and now is an ideal time to relive that moment.

Johan Santana’s no-hit performance against the St. Louis Cardinals from June 1, 2012, will air via WFAN on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Josh Thole — behind the plate for Johan Santana for his no-hitter — joins us now on @ESPNNY98_7FM pic.twitter.com/30TqBVl92d — Chris Carlin (@ChrisCarlin) March 27, 2020

Santana’s historic night at Citi Field was one of the few shining moments the Mets experienced over the last decade, aside from winning the National League Pennant in 2015. However, fans are still wishing that the feat was earned at the old Shea Stadium, no?

Speaking of Shea…

WFAN is also set to air one of the most memorable and feel-good stories Shea Stadium and its faithful fans ever experienced—whether they were at the game or not.

New York City’s first game back after Sept. 11, 2001, was the distraction that the nation needed. Catcher Mike Piazza and his Mets captured the hearts of America in dramatic fashion that night.

Piazza’s notorious home run against the Atlanta Braves under the Friday night lights at Shea on Sept. 21, will air on Friday night at 7 p.m. Nothing beats Howie Rose’s call on this epic homer, either.

Unfortunately, the circumstances are somewhat similar to 2001 with the world on a pause. Let’s hope that a current Met can ink his name in history once MLB action returns while giving the fans that indescribable euphoria feeling—no matter where the fans are watching or listening.