New York Mets fan-favorite Paul Lo Duca was WFAN’s recent Mystery Guest and gave insight on the unbearable 2006 NLCS loss.

More times than not, it hasn’t been easy to be a New York Mets fan.

It’s also fair to say that over a decade later, the 2006 National League Championship Series still stings. The Mets were ultimately defeated by the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games.

That Game 7 at Shea Stadium is one of the most memorable in New York sports history, but not exactly for all the right reasons. Former Mets catcher Paul Lo Duca was WFAN’s “Mystery Guest” on Monday for the “Moose and Maggie Show” and lured all his baseball listeners.

Lo Duca was also asked if it “still bothered him that the ’06 team didn’t win a World Series.”

The fan-favorite was honest but also seemed like he was at a loss of words at first—similar to most fans’ perspectives.

Lo Duca expressed that the loss “will always bother” him, but also felt that after years of reflecting that “it just wasn’t meant to be.”

The energetic catcher, who now works with Barstool Sports, pointed out the fact that the Mets had a few opportunities to take a lead over the Cardinals before trailing late in the game.

Of course, Endy Chavez’s remarkable catch was mentioned a few times throughout the broadcast. It’s a shame that catch could’ve gone down as one of the greatest plays ever in sports history had the Mets advanced to the World Series.

It seems that Lo Duca felt that the team should’ve won Game 2 of the series, but blew it. This ultimately changed the series’ outcome. Most fans still want to point the finger at the Game 7 loss and Carlos Beltran who struck out looking with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Hopefully, Lo Duca calls in again this summer and discusses why the Mets are World Series bound, again.

The full interview can be heard here.