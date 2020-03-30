New York Rangers head coach David Quinn took time to tell Rangerstown to be safe and optimistic during these tough times.

The New York Rangers released a video for their fanbase on Monday which featured head coach David Quinn.

Let's all band together to kick this thing. Thanks for the wise words, Coach Quinn. pic.twitter.com/CjJr5OV9i8 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 30, 2020

The video begins with Quinn ultimately discussing the important issues that we’re currently dealing with in life.

“Right now, we have to focus on something more important [than hockey], and that’s kicking Corona’s ass,” he said. “We had some great moments this year and there will be more great moments at the appropriate time.”

The video consists of Quinn speaking while a video montage shows some past Rangers highlights.

This week would’ve been the final week of the regular season. The club was expected to play its final four games while participating in an unexpected playoff race. But now, the fate of the 2019-20 season is certainly unclear.

Monday marked 18 days since the National Hockey League put a pause on its regular season. The Rangers were just one win away from a wild-card spot when the league took action. The club hopes that when the season resumes, it’ll include the final 12 games and not just begin with Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The league hasn’t announced when the campaign may possibly resume. There have been various rumors and suggestions that the league could ultimately play throughout July and August.

The league continues to have its player self-quarantine, as the COVID-19 virus is affecting thousands of people in North America and globally.