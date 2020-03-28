New York Rangers defenseman Marc Staal was chirped hard by his younger brother Jordan during an NHL video conference.

NHL players have been busy lately, but like most, not with their normal routines.

Players have been participating in video conferences through the league while also answering fan and media questions. New York Rangers defenseman Marc Staal is one of the individuals taking part in this. On Thursday, he joined his brother Jordan in addition to Metropolitan Division rivals Sidney Crosby and Claude Giroux in a video call via NHL.com.

The video kicks off with the crew answering some generic questions while portraying minimal enthusiasm. That still didn’t hold back Jordan from chirping his older brother though.

The 2009 Stanley Cup champion first fired back when asked which brother he’d prefer to live with during the quarantine after Marc kept his answer modest.

Marc Staal of the @NYRangers has kept the sibling rivalry going with brother Jordan. Find out what game he and Jordan are playing, over video, from today's video chat.

Jordan selected Marc and explained his reasoning (8:25).

“I’d pick Marc because he thinks he’s good at darts and I could probably take a lot of money from him,” he said.

Two of the four Staal brothers apparently played darts from home via video chat to brew some friendly competition.

The video conference finally became interesting when the players discussed how the league should potentially handle resuming its 2019-20 season. Crosby hinted that he’d prefer the playoffs to start right away. Nonetheless, he also understands the NHL can’t overlook the “integrity” of the game.

Fans are just as aware as Marc that the Blueshirts were in the middle of a heated playoff race with Jordan’s Carolina Hurricanes. New York still stands just two points out of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Again, Marc kept his answers low-key while younger brother Jordan portrayed his wit.

When it was Jordan’s turn to speak his peace on the Canes’ current situation with New York right on their tail, the former Penguin said, “Yeah, screw the Rangers and let’s just start playoffs right away.”

What’s interesting is that the other notable brother, Eric Staal, teamed up with Marc during a brief stint with New York back in the 2015-16 season. Eric had the pleasure of spending time as teammates with both of his brothers during his career. This leaves Marc and Jordan up in the air to unite.

The chances are that the potential reunion of the brothers won’t happen in the Big Apple. Marc has one more year on his contract after this season. Jordan, on the other hand, is locked in with Carolina until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Perhaps if the Rangers bought out or traded Marc, the two could lace up the skates together in Raleigh. But, that’s a conversation for another time.

The full video conference can be seen here.