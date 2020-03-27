New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow and his new wife have announced that they have adopted three new members of their family.

On Thursday, New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters announced that their family had grown by three.

Meet the Tebow Pack! Paris, Kobe & Chunk Tebow pic.twitter.com/QuZeiKjBiA — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) March 26, 2020

Three new puppies have joined the “Tebow pack.” They’ve named the puppies Paris, Kobe, and Chunk. It shouldn’t be overlooked that this adoption was likely a very difficult decision for Tebow.

In November, Tebow lost a pet dog. As any pet owner knows, losing a pet is like losing any other member of the family. It hurts and you need time to grieve. So going from losing a dog to adopting three new ones was likely a very difficult decision.

One of the toughest goodbyes. Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever – thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories. pic.twitter.com/a5qKLJrn9C — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) November 21, 2019

However, Tebow has been making a series of life-changing decisions. He chose to stay with baseball over playing in the XFL, he got married in January, and now he adds three new puppies to his family.

With the world changing so much due to COVID-19 it’s good to see someone like Tebow taking steps towards a brighter future. People need to see that in times like these. When everything is doom and gloom, seeing people happy and moving forward can lift them up.

Tebow has been lifting people up since his star grew. He has created a number of charities including First and 15 and the Tim Tebow Foundation. He was designated a Great Floridian by governor Rick Scott for his charity work in 2013. So it should come as no surprise that even during a global pandemic he’s able to help people out if only a little.