PEORIA, AZ - OCTOBER 13: Tim Tebow #15 (New York Mets) of the Scottsdale Scorpions warms up in the dugout during the Arizona Fall League game against the Peoria Javelinas at Peoria Stadium on October 13, 2016 in Peoria, Arizona.
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow and his new wife have announced that they have adopted three new members of their family. 

On Thursday, New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters announced that their family had grown by three.

Three new puppies have joined the “Tebow pack.” They’ve named the puppies Paris, Kobe, and Chunk. It shouldn’t be overlooked that this adoption was likely a very difficult decision for Tebow.

In November, Tebow lost a pet dog. As any pet owner knows, losing a pet is like losing any other member of the family. It hurts and you need time to grieve. So going from losing a dog to adopting three new ones was likely a very difficult decision.

However, Tebow has been making a series of life-changing decisions. He chose to stay with baseball over playing in the XFL, he got married in January, and now he adds three new puppies to his family.

With the world changing so much due to COVID-19 it’s good to see someone like Tebow taking steps towards a brighter future. People need to see that in times like these. When everything is doom and gloom, seeing people happy and moving forward can lift them up.

Tebow has been lifting people up since his star grew. He has created a number of charities including First and 15 and the Tim Tebow Foundation. He was designated a Great Floridian by governor Rick Scott for his charity work in 2013. So it should come as no surprise that even during a global pandemic he’s able to help people out if only a little.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU