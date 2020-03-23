The New York Mets have offered the state the use of Citi Field for COVID-19 testing as New York City attempts to stave off coronavirus.

Citi Field, the home field of the New York Mets, may be utilized for COVID-19 testing. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets have given New York City’s Office of Emergency Management permission to use Citi Field’s parking lots as a COVID-19 testing site. However, it’s still unknown if or when this will happen.

This comes less than 24 hours after all non-essential business in New York state had been ordered to close.

New York has felt the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak more than any other state: There are 20,875 confirmed cases so far and 157 people have died, both figures larger than anywhere else in the country.

The United States, as a whole, is already home to more incidents than the vast majority of other countries with a whopping 42,663 confirmed cases. Accessibility to tests and testing sites has already proved to be a problem, and that is why organizations like the Mets are making moves such as this.

More and more cases may pop up, at least in the near future, and so increasing numbers of people will need to be tested.

The Mets join Madison Square Garden in offering their facilities to be used for COVID-19 testing, but New York state governor Andrew Cuomo concluded the home of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers would not be an ideal site and gratefully declined the offer.

Opening Day for the 2020 MLB season was postponed during spring training with Mets players still in Port St. Lucie. It was announced last week that Clover Park, the Mets’ spring training facility, would be closed to organized workouts.