The New York Mets’ Clover Park spring training facility is now closed to organized workouts amid the coronavirus outbreak.

This week, the New York Mets made a crucial decision amid the unfortunate coronavirus outbreak.

New York ultimately chose to close its Clover Park spring training facility to organized workouts, Anthony DiComo of mlb.com reports.

The complex will stay open though. Therefore, players will still be able to take part in individual workouts at the gym and receive treatment from trainers or doctors.

The Mets' Clover Park spring training facility is now closed to organized workouts, a team official said. The complex, however, remains open for individual players to use the gym or receive treatment. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 17, 2020

Concerns over the outbreak have caused the fate of the 2020 MLB season to come into legitimate question. The league decided to cancel the rest of the spring training slate last week and delay Opening Day by two weeks. But most recently, the league has pushed back the start date to mid-May.

Some believe the regular season may not begin until July, which would then introduce a number of discussions. Does the regular season then become shortened to just three months? Do they attempt to play as many games as possible and begin the postseason later than October?

Dare I ask, does the outbreak become worse to the point where the 2020 season succumbs to a complete cancellation?

This virus crisis is leading to a number of crucial discussions not just in the sport of baseball but throughout the entire world as well.

Prior to the league taking action, the Mets had 13 exhibition matchups remaining before their Opening Day game against the Washington Nationals. That matchup was supposed to take place on March 26 at Citi Field.