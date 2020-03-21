New York Liberty guard Rebecca Allen led Polish squad Arka Gdynia to an undefeated record prior to the season’s cancellation.

New York Liberty guard Rebecca Allen was named the MVP of Poland’s Basket Liga Kobiet this week. Allen helped guide her club, Arka Gdynia, to an undefeated record (21-0) prior to the league’s season cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Australian-born guard was one of three Arka Gdynia players who received MVP nominations. Her season ended with averages of 14.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game.

Allen recently commemorated her season abroad with a post on Instagram.

“To Arka Gdynia. Wow, where do I begin?” Allen’s post reads. “I firstly need to Thank you for allowing me to be apart of your family. I have never taken for granted how you treat us like people and not just basketball players. You made us all want to play for you and it is a team I am extremely proud of.”

The MVP award is voted upon by the coaches of BLK’s dozen teams. Allen received five votes with teammate Barbora Balintova finishing right behind her with three. Another, Maryia Papova, likewise earned a single vote.

“To the girls…Thank you,” Allen’s aforementioned post says. “Thank you for making this season so enjoyable. I always looked forward to seeing you all each day at practice. Even after a whole week on the road together! You were all more to me then teammates…you were my friends.”

Allen’s progress abroad should certainly be a positive sign for Liberty fans. Earlier this month, the veteran was also named to Australia’s Olympic roster alongside fellow WNBAers Liz Cambage and Leilani Mitchell. The Australian national team, known as the Opals, is currently ranked second behind the United States in FIBA’s rankings. Allen averaged 14 points during Australia’s Olympic qualifying tournament, earning the invite to Tokyo with wins over Chinese Tapei and India.

Allen figures to be a large part of the Liberty’s plans moving forward. She set a new career-high in scoring last season (7.2 PPG) and finished sixth in the WNBA in three-point percentage (42.6 percent).

“Rebecca Allen showed what she can do and what we are really excited about what she can do,” Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb told Jackie Powell of High Post Hoops in September. “In terms of just really spreading the floor and when we talk about that three-point identity, we think Bec is poised for a break out year with us.”

The WNBA continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation, but the Liberty are currently still slated to open their 2020 season on May 16 against the Connecticut Sun.

