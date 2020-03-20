New York Rangers prospect Morgan Barron has been named the ECAC Hockey player of the Year for 2019-20.

The New York Rangers continue to have success even during the NHL’s current pause. Prospect Morgan Barron has been named the 2019-2020 ECAC Hockey Player of the Year.

#NYR prospect Morgan Barron has been named the ECAC Hockey Player of the Year for 2019-20. — NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) March 20, 2020

Barron, who is currently a junior at Cornell University, was selected by the Rangers in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft (174th overall). The organization has high hopes for the Halifax, Nova Scotia native.

The 21-year-old played in 29 games for Cornell, scoring 14 goals along with 32 points. In his three years, the center has netted 34 goals, 50 assists for 84 points in his collegiate career.

Cornell went 23-2-4 this season, but the team was unable to compete in the Frozen Four after the NCAA canceled the tournament due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Barron was named one of the finalists for the Hobey Baker Award which is awarded to the best player in college. The winner will be named in April.

Here is some positive hockey news!Congratulations to @EastCoastIceJam alumni Morgan Barron (2014, 2015), who was just named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. https://t.co/rZeUOV7tJ1 — East Coast IceJam (@EastCoastIceJam) March 18, 2020

It is unclear if Barron will waive his final college year with Cornell and sign an entry-level contract with the Blueshirts. He would need at least one season in the AHL before being considered a player who could battle for a center position with the Rangers.

Along with the NCAA cancellations, the AHL has also canceled its season for the remainder of this year. Barron could join recently signed K’Andre Miller to play in Hartford with the Wolf Pack next season.

No matter what he decides to do next year, the Rangers have to feel good about drafting Barron in 2017.