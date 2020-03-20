Amid growing concerns over the rapid spread of the coronavirus, an increasing number of people are staying home, leaving a limited amount of entertainment options. There’s only so much social media and Netflix a person can consume, and so residents in states such as New Jersey and Pennsylvania are turning to legal online casinos for a break from the doldrums of quarantine life.

PA online casinos, in particular, have seen a surge in popularity in recent days. As more Pennsylvania residents remain at home without sports (and sports betting) in the wake of state-mandated closures and curfews, the always-open online casino experience is providing an alternative option to help pass the time.

Free to play simulations and low minimum buy-ins of as little as 10 cents on slot and classic casino gaming options allow for casual players to learn the various rules, formats, and flows of individual games, while more seasoned and aggressive bettors can also wager larger amounts of money.

Meanwhile, New Jersey residents, who also have a variety of legal casino gaming options at their disposal, are also taking their attention to online platforms.

If you happen to live in either state and are thinking about signing up, let’s together take a look at some of the best options and promotional offers available prior to opening an account.

Top PA Online Casinos

Pennsylvania offers several high quality legal online casino gaming options, highlighted by operators such as FOX Bet.

Players new to legal online casino betting should first be aware of strong new user sign up offers, which in the case of FOX Bet and other rival platforms come in the form of a $500 first deposit match. In many cases, players will bet minimum amounts in order to stretch the bonus as they gain a feel for the different games.

As is the case with online casinos in states where such operations are currently legal, these popular platforms offer a variety of online table game options–blackjack, roulette, poker, baccarat–in addition to a robust selection of classic and exotic online slot options.

Top NJ Online Casinos

Like Pennsylvania, New Jersey also has a wide range of legal online casino offerings that come with stellar new and current user promos. A longtime staple of the Atlantic City casino industry, The Borgata also offers a dominant online presence.

Sign up for Borgata online casino here and get a $600 deposit match.

The Borgata online casino app enables users to play a variety of table, slot, jackpot, and live dealer games. In essence, the virtual experience is similar to that of a trip to the famed retail location–just without the travel and current exposure risk.

The Borgata online casino app comes with a $20 deposit-free sign up bonus that, much like Unibet’s offer, allows players to get a feel for the experience without risking their own money. Should players decide to sign up, they can score up to a $600 deposit match to use on The Borgata’s wide variety of gaming options.