The New Jersey Devils mascot, NJ Devil, is live-streaming an EA Sports NHL 20 game vs. Arda Ocal on Sunday night.

If school systems are closed Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak, then the kids might be able to stay up late and catch a game of hockey.

A digital version, unfortunately.

The New Jersey Devils mascot, NJ Devil, tweeted out Sunday afternoon that it would be facing TV personality Arda Ocal in an EA Sports NHL 20 contest on Sunday night. The event will commence at 9:30 p.m. ET. It seems that NJ Devil will stream the showdown via a Twitch channel, as the link is pinned to the mascot’s Twitter account.

It’s an unusual concept, but it does offer some potential fun and entertainment during this lull in professional sports.

While most hockey fans above the age of 30 may not have a positive response to the idea, NJ Devil never disappoints.

NJ is also usually successful at winning public challenges such as this one.

Have you ever seen this guy control a goalie? https://t.co/0ykntVaX4Z — NJ Devil (@NJDevil00) March 15, 2020

basically — ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) March 15, 2020

New Jersey fans probably recognize Arda from his hockey segments on MSG Network. The TV host offers a fun personality that could actually help this become something more entertaining than expected.

The concept isn’t a bad start for helping hockey fans pass the time. Let’s hope this doesn’t become an ongoing trend into the spring season though. Watching people, mascots specifically, play video games probably makes people question what direction society is headed, no?

We understand that watching users — I mean “gamers” — play video games transformed into an industry, but the sooner reality returns, the better.

With that said, this should be entertaining in large thanks to NJ and Arda.

“It’s in the game…”