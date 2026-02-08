Kalshi Super Bowl Promo Code ELITE: Claim $10 Bonus for Patriots vs. Seahawks

New customers with Kalshi can unlock a $10 credit after they make their first $100 in trades. All you have to do to take advantage of this offer is sign up with this Kalshi Super Bowl Promo Code ELITE, then buy and sell $100 worth of contracts.

If you haven’t heard, or perhaps if you live under a rock, Super Bowl 60 is tonight, and there’s a ton of predictions to be made on Kalshi. Click below to collect this welcome bonus today or keep scrolling for more info.

Kalshi is not a sports betting app, and while the two entities may be similar, there are a ton of key differences to be aware of before you get started. For starters, there is no house, which means you’re buying and selling contracts directly with other Kalshi users. And because it’s legal and readily available in all 50 U.S. states, it serves as a great alternative to sports betting for those in California, Texas, Georgia and all other non-legal betting states.

Another thing that sets Kalshi apart is its versatility. You can buy and sell contracts on just about anything you can think of, not just sports. This includes elections, pop culture, whether someone will say a certain word or phrase, the temperature in Queens and so much more. Sports predictions offer a popular way to use Kalshi, but there are tons of opportunities available to make real money.

Kalshi Super Bowl Promo Code ELITE: More Details

Kalshi Super Bowl Promo Code ELITE New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Date Last Verified On February 8, 2026 Information Provided By ESNY

The NFL is back for one more game ahead of a long offseason, which means just two teams are left to vie for the crown: The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. Be sure to sign up with this Kalshi promo code if you plan on going all out for the big game.

Kalshi works by utilizing implied probability. In other words, the implied chance that something will happen, set by Kalshi. This number serves as the price point and the “odds” of the prediction happening. For example, the Seahawks currently have a 68% chance to beat the Patriots according to Kalshi right now. Buy Seattle contracts for 68 cents and take home $1 for each correct contract you buy.

Folks, it’s that simple. There are tons of predictions to be made, too. You can predict the stats for certain players, a full team, against the spread and much more – just like with a typical sports betting app.

Kalshi Super Bowl Promo Code ELITE: Claim This $10 Bonus Today

New customers can get started with this Kalshi Super Bowl Promo Code ELITE to score a $10 bonus for Super Bowl 60. Here’s a look at how to get this offer: