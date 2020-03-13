The New York Rangers have reporterly signed defenseman K’Andre Miller to an entry-level contract despite season suspension.

Suspended season or not, the business of improving the New York Rangers continues as the club has signed K’Andre Miller to an entry-level contract.

Capfriendly.com first reported the move on Friday night.

K'Andre Miller

2018 22nd overall pick 3 year ELC starting in 2020-21

$925,000 cap hit / $1,275,000 AAV $832,500 Base + $92,500 SB in all 3 seasons.

+ Schedule 'A' Bonus breakdown:

2020-21: $300,000

2021-22: $350,000

2020-21: $300,000

2021-22: $350,000

2022-23: $400,000

The three-year ELC will begin in the 2020-21 campaign and is worth $925,000 with an AAV of $1.275 million. Miller will have a base salary of $832,500 along with a $92,500 signing bonus in all three seasons.

The 2018 first-round pick (No. 22 overall) spent the last two seasons playing for the University of Wisconsin under former Ranger Tony Granato. The Badgers’ season ended last Saturday when they dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to Ohio State.

Miller appeared in 36 games for Wisconsin this past season, recording seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points. He also played for Team USA at the 2020 World Junior Championships, recording two assists in five games.

The 20-year-old will report to the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack once their season resumes. Along with the NHL, the AHL has also suspended its current campaign due to the lingering concerns of the coronavirus outbreak.

The signing was no surprise to Granato.

“I would guess that both [Miller] and [Wisconsin defenseman] Wyatt [Kalynuk] are going to have offers there for them,” he said after the loss to the Buckeyes, per Todd D. Milewski of the Wisconsin State Journal.

The Rangers wanted to wait until Monday to make an announcement, but the word got out a little bit early, per Elliotte Friedman of HNIC.

As per @CapFriendly, NYR have signed 2018 first-rounder K'Andre Miller to a three-year ELC. NYR were planning to hold news until Monday — weren't comfortable announcing today — but info travels fast. Looking forward to seeing Miller at next level.

Miller will now possess an opportunity to earn a spot on the NHL squad next season.