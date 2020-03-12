New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso addresses the coronavirus outbreak, which has altered MLB’s scheduling.

The MLB implemented changes to its scheduling on Thursday amid the coronavirus outbreak. Overall, the league decided to suspend spring training and push back Opening Day by at least two weeks. Opening Day was originally scheduled to take place on March 26.

It’s a devastating and sad time, whether you’re a sports fan or not. Thus, many individuals have come together to provide their thoughts on the matter, including Pete Alonso.

The star New York Mets first baseman addressed the outbreak via Twitter on Thursday.

The Mets were to undergo 13 more spring training games before facing the Washington Nationals in the opening series of the regular season. It’s now unclear when exactly the 2020 regular season will commence, if ever.

Major League Baseball isn’t the only sports league taking action amid the spread of this harmful disease. The NHL and NBA have both suspended their 2019-20 seasons for the time being. The NCAA initially banned fans from the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and then canceled both the men’s and women’s tournaments along with the championships for winter and spring sports.

Pre-draft prospect visits were canceled by the NFL, which could very well alter the scheduling of the NFL Draft. The annual event is slated to occur from April 23-25 in Las Vegas. It’s unclear if that will be postponed, but it’s a significant possibility.

This is a tough situation to process for everyone, and it could possibly become worse as the days progress.