The New York Mets have their first injury scare of 2020. Michael Conforto has been sent back to New York with an unspecified injury.

According to Tim Healey of Newsday, the New York Mets are sending Michael Conforto back to New York. The star outfielder left Saturday’s game after suffering an injury during a play in the outfield.

Mets news: Michael Conforto is headed to New York to meet with the Mets' medical director, Dr. David Altchek, according to GM Brodie Van Wagenen. Conforto tweaked his side while making a catch in right field. He got an MRI in Florida but needs to be evaluated further. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) March 10, 2020

Conforto underwent an MRI in Florida, but the Mets felt the setback required more attention. He will meet with medical director Dr. David Altchek for further testing.

To this point, the Mets have been tight-lipped on the injury front. The only information that has been told to the media is that Conforto tweaked his side. It’s an incredibly vague explanation and doesn’t ease fan concern at all.

An injury to his side could be anything. It could be something as simple as a bruised rib that has him out a few weeks, or an oblique injury that could sideline him for months. Worst case scenario, the injury is serious and sidelines Conforto for the majority of the season.

This is the first real injury scare the Mets have experienced in 2020. J.D. Davis suffered a shoulder injury a week ago, but his setback was specified, as the team knew it wasn’t much more than a tweak. The Mets haven’t given that same information on the Conforto injury.

If Conforto is out for a considerable amount of time, the ballclub would be in a bind. They could replace him with Dom Smith in right field, though the defense would fall off significantly. They could give Jake Marisnick more playing time, but then the offense dips.

The best-case scenario would be Yoenis Cespedes showing he’s healthy enough to play. That would allow the Mets to fill out the outfield with Cespedes and Davis, which should keep the offense’s impact from decreasing.

The setback also likely opens up a roster spot for another outfielder. If that happens, look for Ryan Cordell to slide onto the bench with his strong defense and speed.