After a significant injury scare, the New York Mets are relieved to hear that J.D. Davis suffered “no structural damage” to his shoulder.

The New York Mets were met with some good news on Wednesday regarding their INF/OF J.D. Davis. Davis, who left Tuesday’s spring training game against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning, had an MRI done on his left shoulder, and the results were promising.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said the MRI didn’t reveal “a ton of inflammation” or “new structural damage” per SNY. He did mention, however, that the MRI did uncover what appeared to be an old labrum injury.

In any event, the plan was for Davis to begin the rehabilitation process on Wednesday. He will not be partaking in any baseball activities for a week until he is re-evaluated. The second-year Met suffered the injury while diving for a ball at third base.

Davis, who was one of the great surprises for the Mets in 2019, has been playing third base and left field during spring training, and it’s still unclear how exactly the Mets plan to use him. In 2019, the 26-year-old slashed .307/.369/.527 with an OPS of .895 and OPS+ of 138 while hitting a career-high 22 home runs and driving in a career-high 57 runs. Davis quickly became a fan favorite.

His situation is perplexing, and it will be interesting to see where the Mets play him. Davis has spent a great deal of time at third base throughout his career but with the departure of Todd Frazier, it seems as though Jeff McNeil will be the everyday third baseman, for the most part.

That would leave left field, but it really does look like Yoenis Cespedes will be back, so that will make it tough to secure an everyday gig in the outfield.

Davis’ bat is too valuable so he will likely be used on most days as a utility player playing different positions. His exact timetable for return is unclear, but this is positive news for the Mets, all things considered.