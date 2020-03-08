The New York Rangers have reportedly extended the contracts of both Jeff Gorton and Chris Drury per TSN’s Elliotte Friedman.

Headlines: Coronavirus plans/Ottawa/Draft lottery/Gorton, Drury extended — https://t.co/kpcCVJrhF8 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 8, 2020

Gorton is in his 11th season with the Rangers and his third as general manager after being named the 11th GM in franchise history on July 1, 2015. He previously served four seasons as assistant general manager. Prior to that, Gorton spent three seasons with the Rangers as assistant director, player personnel, after serving one season as a professional scout.

Before his time with the Rangers, Gorton spent 15 years in the Boston Bruins organization serving as an assistant general manager for his final seven years with the club.

He has taken on the rebuild of the Rangers which has included the trades of Kevin Hayes, Ryan McDonagh, J.T. Miller, and fan-favorite Mats Zuccarello.

Gorton and his scouting department have received rave reviews for the selections of Filip Chytil, Kaapo Kakko, Vitali Kravtsov along with the signings of Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin.

His best signing by far was conducted over this past summer when he nabbed the top free agent available, Artemi Panarin, to a seven-year deal.

Chris Drury has been the assistant general manager of the team for the past three-season and is in his first season as general manager for the team’s AHL affiliates Hartford Wolf Pack.

Terms of their deals have not yet been disclosed.