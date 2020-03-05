The New York Rangers try to end a three-game losing streak when they host Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

Washington Capitals 40-20-6

New York Rangers 35-27-4

Television: MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Venue: Madison Square Garden

The New York Rangers look to get back into the playoff hunt Thursday night when they face-off against another top team in the NHL, the Washington Capitals.

The Rangers have lost their last three games and are still looking for their first victor since Chris Kreider‘s. The left winger fractured his ankle in a loss to the Philadelphia Flyers last Friday. The team is also without their No. 1 goalie Igor Shesterkin (fractured rib).

Head coach David Quinn hasn’t been able to find Kreider’s substitution on a line that’s centered by Mika Zibanejad (33 goals) and Pavel Buchnevich. In Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the defending Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues, Phillip Di Giuseppe took the left winger spot when the game began.

This club has managed to score just six goals in the last three defeats.

Lineups same as Tuesday night

Quinn announced the lineup for Thursday’s game would be the same as Tuesday’s matchup against St. Louis.

Di Giuseppe – Zibanejad – Buchnevich

Panarin – Strome – Fast

Howden – Chytil – Kakko

Lemieux – McKegg – Gauthier

Lindgren – Fox

Smith – Trouba

Staal – DeAngelo

Alexandar Georgiev will start in net for the Blueshirts.

The Capitals — who were defeated by the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night — lead the Metropolitan Division with 86 points, one point ahead of the Flyers.

Including Thursday night’s game, the Rangers will play eight of their final 16 games against Metropolitan teams. They remain five points out of the wild card.

DQ confirms Georgiev in net, lineup will be the same. Igor has reached the “day-to-day” stage now. No return date circled yet, but it’s getting close. Today was his first practice with no restrictions. #NYR — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) March 5, 2020

Shesterkin participated in practice without restrictions. Quinn advised he is now listed as “day-to-day”